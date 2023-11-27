MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock valued at $254,659,215. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $593.28. The stock had a trading volume of 825,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,315. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

