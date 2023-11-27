MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,200 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYTS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Insider Activity at BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

In other BYTE Acquisition news, Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.