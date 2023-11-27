MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,994 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

FIHL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.13. 133,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.