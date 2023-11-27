MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 2.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.2 %

TTWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.62. 224,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

