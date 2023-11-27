MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT makes up 1.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 769,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

