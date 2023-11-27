MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 273,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

