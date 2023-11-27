MYDA Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Solo Brands worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $945,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Solo Brands by 567.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 134,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solo Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 153,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.63. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

