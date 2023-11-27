MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 2,771,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

