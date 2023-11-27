MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.86. 104,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

