MYDA Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. makes up approximately 1.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.89. 786,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

