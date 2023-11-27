MYDA Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Criteo worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,802.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $644,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 0.3 %

CRTO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 0.97. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Criteo

Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

