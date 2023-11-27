MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 266,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.