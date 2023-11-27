MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARRW remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

