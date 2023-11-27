MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 563,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 52,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $211,531.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,314 shares in the company, valued at $867,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,746 shares of company stock worth $688,498. 38.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ThredUp Stock Down 1.0 %

ThredUp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

