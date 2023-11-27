MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $67,059.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.