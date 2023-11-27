MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.42. 4,313,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,753,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.