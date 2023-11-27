MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,199 shares of company stock worth $3,325,703. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 981,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

