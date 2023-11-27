MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.83. 883,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,824. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

