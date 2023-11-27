MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.94. 2,801,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,059. The company has a market cap of $422.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.