MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 830.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,076,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 517,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 392,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read More

