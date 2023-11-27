MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.18. 322,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $191.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

