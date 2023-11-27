MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 93,623 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle makes up 1.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Pure Cycle worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 26.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCYO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of PCYO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.01. 9,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,029. The company has a market cap of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

