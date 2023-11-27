MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Five9 Stock Up 0.1 %

FIVN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,212. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

