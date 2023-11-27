MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SKYX Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,871. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

