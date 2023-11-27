MYDA Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $17,223,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,633,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

