NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s previous close.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NSTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 1,649,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,266. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

