Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,586 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nasdaq worth $66,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. 863,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

