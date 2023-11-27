National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NHI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $21,037,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 82.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

