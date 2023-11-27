Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $69,222.69 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,222.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $757,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,232. The company has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.88. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

