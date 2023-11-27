Needham & Company LLC Trims Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Target Price to $2.50

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

