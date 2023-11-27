Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $3,239,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $2,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,318. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.