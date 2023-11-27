Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $478.70. The stock had a trading volume of 965,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,561. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

