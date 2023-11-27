Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.3% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.63. 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $414.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.