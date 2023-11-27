NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. 185,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

