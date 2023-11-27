Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Holdings Lessened by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,776,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 264,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund comprises 4.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $53,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NML. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 133,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

NML traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 65,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,166. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

