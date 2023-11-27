Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NBXG remained flat at 10.59 during trading hours on Monday. 159,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.48. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 11.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

