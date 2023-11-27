NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.