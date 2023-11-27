NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $17.44.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

