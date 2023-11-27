New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.80

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 258612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $45,337,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

