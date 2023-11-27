NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.00. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

