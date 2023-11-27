NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $524.00

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $524.00 and last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 2892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewMarket

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.