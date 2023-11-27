Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 0.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

