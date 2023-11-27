Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:NXR.UN remained flat at C$7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,117. The company has a market cap of C$517.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.67.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

