NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) vs. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Head-To-Head Review

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and NextCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $55.33 million 1.08 -$162.67 million ($1.84) -0.39 NextCure $22.38 million 1.52 -$74.73 million ($2.35) -0.52

NextCure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGM Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextCure 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and NextCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 549.62%. NextCure has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 273.33%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than NextCure.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -673.75% -71.77% -61.76% NextCure N/A -44.70% -40.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of NextCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats NextCure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; NGM621, an immunoglobulin 1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NGM831 and NGM438 which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and a collaboration agreement with Merck to focus primarily on the identification, research and development of collaboration compounds directed to targets in the fields of ophthalmology and cardiovascular or metabolic, or CVM, disease, including heart failure. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NextCure

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.