Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 932 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.1 %

MWA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 271,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,053. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

