Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 1,929,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,759. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

