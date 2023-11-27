Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $21,888,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 92.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 611,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 427,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.