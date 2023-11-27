Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pluri worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluri during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluri during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Pluri by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Pluri Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 150.51% and a negative net margin of 10,693.31%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

