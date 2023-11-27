Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.52.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. 1,305,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.79, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

