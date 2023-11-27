Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 15,424 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

