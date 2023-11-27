Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 18,996 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 2.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. 430,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEPC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

